 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget: Rs 10,600 cr for Central Railway in Maharashtra; bullet train gets Rs 19,592 cr

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

The budget has also earmarked Rs 19,592 crore for the ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, said Naresh Lalwani, general manager of the Central Railway.

Of Rs 13,539 crore allocated for railway in Maharashtra in the Union budget 2023-24, Rs 10,600 crore have been earmarked for the Central Railway, officials said here on Friday.

The budget has also earmarked Rs 19,592 crore for the ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, said Naresh Lalwani, general manager of the Central Railway.

For the Western Railway, there has been an increase of 76 per cent in the allocation at Rs 16,182 crore.

The total plan outlay for the Central Railway in 2023-24 budget is Rs 10,600 crore, 46 per cent higher than Rs 7,251 crore budgeted in 2022-23, Lalwani told reporters.