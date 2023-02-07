 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget has something for all sections, poor people's interests always at centre: PM Modi

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the recent Union Budget has something for every section of the society and asserted that the interests of the poor have been at the centre of every budget presented by his government.

Addressing the first BJP parliamentary party meeting after the budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, PM Modi said no one is calling it a "chunavi budget" (budget influenced by polls) even though it was the last full-fledged one before next year's Lok Sabha election. Overall development and the interests of every section of the society have driven the budget proposals, he added.

Even those who are ideologically opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have welcomed the budget, Union minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters, quoting Modi's speech to the MPs.

Asking the MPs to inform their constituents, including the poor and middle class, about the relevant aspects of the budget, PM Modi recalled his electoral experiences as the chief minister of Gujarat to say that when work is recognised by people, there is nothing like anti-incumbency, sources said.