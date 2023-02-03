 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget FY24 focuses on growth with inclusion: NITI CEO Parameswaran Iyer

Feb 03, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer on Friday described the Budget 2023-24 as 'very comprehensive and balanced' which will promote growth with inclusion.

He also observed that the Budget continues all the reforms and other social welfare programmes undertaken by the government over the past few years.

Iyer further said the Budget has something for all, from the bottom, right up to industry to trade.
"This is a Budget which focuses on growth, with inclusion. It's very balanced, it carries on from all the reforms and other social welfare programmes which the government has undertaken over the past few years," he told PTI in an interview.

Iyer noted that the Budget focuses on infrastructure investment, social sector, and also on reaching out to the poor and marginalised section of society.