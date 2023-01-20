 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget FY24: Allocation under UDAN to fall by 17%

Jan 20, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

High jet fuel prices, disrupted aviation supply chains, and the financial health of domestic airlines have taken their toll on UDAN in FY23, with flight cancellations and fewer passengers.

The budgetary allocation for the government's regional air connectivity scheme Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) is expected to fall by as much as about 17 percent in the upcoming budget for FY24, senior officials said.

Funding for UDAN is likely to fall to Rs 500-550 crore from about Rs 600 crore in each of the past two years, a senior official from the Airports Authority of India said.

“The government is looking at a more sustainable approach for routes under the UDAN scheme and is focused on launching more profitable routes that can be operated without concessions or grants,” the official said.

UDAN, which started in October 2016, provides viability gap funding, or grants, to airlines selected via a bidding process to operate flights on under-served or unserved routes.

The Union Budget allocated Rs 10,667 crore for the civil aviation ministry for FY23, of which Rs 600.7 crore was earmarked for UDAN. In the budget for FY22, the government allocated Rs 600 crore for UDAN, but the total expenditure rose to Rs 994 crore.

The number of passengers carried under UDAN till November 30 of FY23 had fallen to about 1.8 million, government officials said. This was 22 percent lower than in the same period in FY22 and about 15 percent lower than in FY20.