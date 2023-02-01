English
    Budget for world's fastest growing economy: Key numbers to be watched

    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase -- which had been in used for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
    Nirmala Sitharaman carried a compact red case with a tablet for her fifth Budget presentation on January 1, 2023. (Image credit: ANI)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Budget that may do a tightrope walk between staying fiscally prudent and meeting general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net, while at the same time firing the engines of the economy.

    Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase -- which had been in used for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth.

    Budget 2023-24 would be in paperless form, as done in the last two years, and would be available on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.