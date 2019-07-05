App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget dedicated to people, says BJP working president J P Nadda

Hailing various provisions of the Union budget, J P Nadda said it touches all sections of society and will empower the poor and deprived.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP working president J P Nadda on July 5 said that the first budget presented by the Modi government, after taking over for a second term, is "dedicated" to the people and offers the roadmap for a new India.

Hailing various provisions of the Union budget, he said it touches all sections of society and will empower the poor and deprived.

Nadda said that it reflects economic growth, employment generation and development in infrastructure and social sector which have taken place under the BJP-led NDA dispensation. It also lays down the roadmap for India to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

Citing various budgetary provisions, he said the middle class has been given relief with IT exemptions and small traders have also received several benefits.

Nadda hailed the government's decision to allot houses with provision of LPG connection, drinking water and electricity to 1.9 crore families by 2022, terming it revolutionary.

"It will change the fate of the poor," he said, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the pro-people measures.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Politics

