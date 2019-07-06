App
Budget
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget carries strategy spelt out in Economic Survey: M M Murugappan

Overall investment in the economy should get support through the proposed infusion of Rs 70,000 crore into public sector banks, M M Murugappan, Executive Chairman of Murugappa Group said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Budget carries a strategy spelt out in the Economic Survey for driving investments and stimulating growth, noted industrialist M M Murugappan said on July 6.

Overall investment in the economy should get support through the proposed infusion of Rs 70,000 crore into public sector banks, Murugappan, Executive Chairman of Murugappa Group said.

Noting that the Centre has given special focus to infrastructure, manufacturing and financial services as growth drivers, he said, containing the fiscal deficit at 3.3 percent in financial year 2019-20 was a "commendable" balancing act.

He said the Union Finance Minister's investment plan of Rs 50 lakh crore in building railway infrastructure through the public private partnership model would give a filip to Indian manufacturing sector.

Investments of Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure over five years is significant and would boost the overall economy, he added. On non-banking finance companies, Murugappan said the sector would find more sources of funds opening up with doing away of maintaining Debenture Redemption Reserve.

The additional tax benefit of Rs 1.50 lakh for 'affordable housing' finance would boost the housing and finance sector, he said. On the allocation of Rs 80,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidy on both nutrient based subsidy and urea, he said it should help reduce the subsidy backlogs.

"Forming 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations will further strengthen the agriculture sector", he said.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #economic survey 2019 #Economy #India #Murugappa Group

