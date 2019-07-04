App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget Bytes | What are the expectations from the Modi 2.0 Budget?

In this edition of Budget Bytes, Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak AMC, talks about the expected reforms from the budget, and other recommendations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
One of the major expectations from the Union Budget would be maintaining fiscal discipline to lower inflation and reduce the burden on future generations.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #Budget Bytes #union budget 2019 #Union Budget 2019-20 #video

