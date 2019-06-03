App
Budget
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget by the numbers | The continuous postponement of the medium-term fiscal deficit target

There is a clamour for a fiscal push by the government, given the slowdown in the economy. The regular Budget for FY20 will tell us whether the date of achieving the target will be pushed back further.

The accompanying chart shows the government’s half-hearted efforts at meeting the long-term fiscal deficit target of 3 percent of GDP under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. As the chart shows, the central government initially thought it would achieve the target by 2016-17, then postponed it to 2017-18, before deciding it would reach it by 2020-21. There is a clamour for a fiscal push by the government, given the slowdown in the economy. The regular Budget for FY20 will tell us whether the date of achieving the target will be pushed back further.

Gross fiscal deficit target as % of GDP

In the 2014-15 budget, the government said, ‘Going forward, in the medium term fiscal deficit target will be progressively reduced to 3.6 and 3.0 per cent in FY 2015-16 and 2016-17 respectively to accomplish the target set under fiscal consolidation policy stance.’

In the 2015-16 budget it said, ‘Going forward, in the medium term fiscal deficit target will be progressively reduced to 3.5 and 3.0 per cent in FY 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.’

In the 2017-18 budget it said, ‘The fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent of GDP to be achieved by 2017-18, as per amended FRBM Act, is being shifted to 2018-19.’

The 2018-19 budget said, ‘The MTFP (Medium Term Fiscal Policy) statement projects a fiscal deficit at 3.1 per cent and 3.0 per cent of GDP in FY 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively.’

And finally, the 2019-20 interim budget said, ‘Fiscal deficit in 2019-20 is budgeted to be 3.4 per cent of GDP and is projected to adhere to the FRBM Act’s targeted value of 3 percent in 2020-21, and continuing at that level in 2021-22.’
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Finance Ministry #Modi 2.0

