Budget allocated for Delhi disappointing, shows Centre's step-motherly attitude: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on July 5 expressed disappointment over the Union Budget allocation of Rs 325 crore for Delhi, saying it shows "step-motherly" treatment by the Centre towards the national capital.

The AAP government's demand for enhanced share in central taxes remains unfulfilled with the Union Budget on July 5 allocating Rs 325 crore to Delhi, the figure remaining the same for the last 18 years.

The Delhi government had asked for Rs 6,000 crore as grants in lieu of its share in central taxes and duties, but has got only a fraction of that.

As per the budget document, Delhi received Rs 325 crore as grants in lieu of share in central taxes and duties, although the total transfer to Delhi from the Home Ministry increased to Rs 1,112 crore this fiscal from Rs 867.49 crore in 2018-19.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta said the party is "disappointed" over the budget allocation for Delhi that has been constant since 2002 at Rs 325 crore despite the Delhi government's performance in the past few years.

"The AAP-led Delhi government has brought several schemes in health and education sector, despite that the budget given to us is same as like last year and in fact the budget has been constant since 2002," he told reporters.

"Delhi is being given a step motherly treatment by the central government. Despite little assistance from the central government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has presented the country with a model state," he said.

Gupta said the budget would hit small traders after it was announced that the pension benefits will be extended to three crore retail traders under the Pardhan Mantri Karam Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana.

"What about the people working under traders. It would lead to further unemployment so instead of providing jobs the government would be taking the jobs away," he said.