Budget 22: Policymaking is more than just fiscal math in times of COVID and elections

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the Union Budget for 2022-23 on February 1, she will have to respond to the following broad set of challenges:

How do you raise people’s income, particularly among the poor and the marginalised who have been affected the most? How do you frame policies to enable rapid employment opportunities, particularly for the semi-skilled and the unskilled?

How do you offer India’s farmers a better deal without compromising on the government’s reformist intent? How do you scale up India’s health infrastructure to make it affordable and accessible to all?

How do you ensure that India’s banks remain healthy enough to be able to lend? How do you raise revenues to spend your way out of this crisis without taxing too much and borrowing beyond your means?

While these are fiscally and economically very crucial sets of constraints that the finance minister will have to navigate, there are two crucial aspects about the timing of the budget’s presentation that could have a bearing on specific measures.

One, the Budget will be presented just ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in politically important states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur that will be held in February and early March.

In an ideal world, reforms and policymaking should be a continuum not affected by the electoral calendars. That, however, has not always been the case. Over the years, successive finance ministers have kept one firmly on the electoral calendar and current political considerations.

In fact, in a rare move, 10 years ago, during the 2012 Assembly elections in the same states, the government had pushed the budget presentation’s date to March 16 from the usual February 28.

The Opposition had raised concerns that the ruling UPA-led alliance could announce sops to swing votes, violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Until 2017, the Union Budget was usually presented on the last working day of February.

This year, Sitharaman will present the Budget in the midst of a high-octane, high-stakes electoral campaign in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. If not anything, the finance minister will likely take extra care that the budget does not contain measures that could rile voters in the politically significant stages.

Also, the government is still smarting under the farmers’ protests that forced the rollback of the three farm laws. By the time the budget is presented, more clarity could emerge on contentious issues such as a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) mechanism for some categories of farm produce.

The three farm laws that were repealed recently were championed as a precursor to long-required reforms in India’s agriculture sector. Regardless of the merits of the laws, political risk management may have forced the rollback of these.

Sitharaman will be acutely aware that not all reforms turn out to be good politics. The farm laws and their rollback show this. The challenge for the finance minister will be to walk the talk on the government’s reformist intent without being on the wrong side of the political debate.

The second aspect about the Budget’s timing is that it will come at a time when the world will have a greater idea about the impact of Omicron, the new variant of concern of COVID-19.

The world is hoping that it does not leave a trail of devastation among people’s lives and across economies like the virus’s earlier variants.

Regardless of these unknowns, the budget may well be the occasion for injecting booster shots to the economy.