Budget 2023 wishlist: Pharma, healthcare industry seek simplified regulations, research-based incentives

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

The government should take measures to promote innovation and R&D while simplifying regulations for the sector in the upcoming Union Budget, as per pharmaceutical industry bodies.

Outlining the wishlist for the sector in the upcoming Union Budget, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said the domestic pharma industry is currently around USD 50 billion in size and aspires to grow to around USD 130 billion by 2030 and USD 450 billion by 2047.

"To achieve this vision, the Union Budget 2023-2024 should help fuel innovation and R&D, which will set the pace for propelling the pharmaceutical industry forward," he told PTI.

The budget should outline supportive policies, simplified regulations, and simple GST norms to aid in the development of the pharmaceutical industry, he added.

IPA is an alliance of 24 leading domestic pharma companies, including Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Lupin and Glenmark.

Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) Director General Vivek Sehgal stated that in order to enable the life sciences sector to truly contribute to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision for India, the government needs to incentivise the shift to a discovery-oriented and science-driven approach by providing fiscal incentives and enabling policies.