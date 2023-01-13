 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Will health sector get the due it deserves?

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 13, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

The government’s low spending on healthcare has remained a major concern in a country where out-of-pocket expenditure is nearly 50 percent, according to the latest available figures

Image Credits: Vantage Fit.

It was in 2017 that the Narendra Modi government, through the National Health Policy, recommended increasing public health spending to 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025.

Despite its own recommendation and the chinks in the country’s healthcare system exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the public expenditure on health by the Union and state governments, however, has stayed at just about 1 percent.

In Union budget 2022-23, there was only a meagre 16 percent increase over the previous year, in the combined allocation for the ministries of health and traditional medicine (AYUSH), with a planned outlay of Rs 89,300 crore.

But experts say that while there may not be a significant hike in the health budget this year given the government’s commitment to further reduce the fiscal deficit, it is likely that the Centre will announce a flagship health scheme in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Healthcare spending pattern

Economist Pritam Datta, a fellow with the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, pointed out that the 11th five-year plan had recommended a scaling up of government health spending to at least 2 percent of GDP by 2012.