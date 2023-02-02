 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 will stimulate green growth across sectors in India: Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO, ReNew Power

Sumant Sinha
Feb 02, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Focus on the green and MSME sectors, building skills and tax rationalisation are key aspects of Budget 2023.

As of now, corporates are going for clean electricity as step one, but eventually there will be other opportunities to decarbonise their entire operations, said ReNew Power MD Sumant Sinha

As told to Sweta Goswami, Assistant Editor, Moneycontrol

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a prudent Budget for 2023-24. I am saying so because we also have to keep in mind the circumstances surrounding it – it is in the middle of an election year and globally there are a lot of uncertainties. In the midst of all of that, for the government to reduce the fiscal deficit from 6.4 percent to 5.9 percent and continue to give the roadmap down to 4.5 percent by 2025-26 is very creditable.

The continued focus on infrastructure expenditure and increasing it by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore and to 3.3 percent of the GDP are also important.

Tax rationalisation for the common man is a significant shift. It puts an extra Rs 38,000 crore in the hands of the common man and woman, and therefore, hopefully, encourages more investors and consumption/demand.