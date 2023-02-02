Budget 2023 will stimulate green growth across sectors in India: Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO, ReNew Power

As told to Sweta Goswami, Assistant Editor, Moneycontrol

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a prudent Budget for 2023-24. I am saying so because we also have to keep in mind the circumstances surrounding it – it is in the middle of an election year and globally there are a lot of uncertainties. In the midst of all of that, for the government to reduce the fiscal deficit from 6.4 percent to 5.9 percent and continue to give the roadmap down to 4.5 percent by 2025-26 is very creditable.

The continued focus on infrastructure expenditure and increasing it by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore and to 3.3 percent of the GDP are also important.

Tax rationalisation for the common man is a significant shift. It puts an extra Rs 38,000 crore in the hands of the common man and woman, and therefore, hopefully, encourages more investors and consumption/demand.

A couple of other themes such as a focus on the green and MSME sectors, and on building skills are the other key aspects of Budget 2023.

All this is very positive for creating the platform for the long-term sustainable growth of the Indian economy.

Capital investment

The government has allocated Rs 35,000 crore as a priority capital investment for the green transition. Any fund allocation for energy transition is positive but we are awaiting more clarity on the break-up of this investment. In all likelihood, it is being given to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, primarily to help move away from the consumption of fossil fuels and to work on the legacy industries to help them transition to cleaner fuels.

Also, this Rs 35,000 crore should not be linked with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, under which certain hard-to-abate sectors such as refineries will be required to gradually shift from grey hydrogen to green hydrogen. This will be separate because the green hydrogen mission will be run by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, whereas this (Rs 35,000 crore) has been specifically given to the petroleum and natural gas ministry.

Support to states

The Budget also mentions that states will be allowed a fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of the GSDP, of which 0.5 percent will be tied to power sector reforms. This, I believe, is very important and it is something that the finance minister had also permitted in previous years. It gives some extra fiscal room within which states can ensure that their distribution utilities are kept on the right financial track. A lot of it is meant to clear the dues of distribution utilities. It gives the states some extra encouragement to make sure that power sector reforms continue at the state level.

Battery ecosystem

Coming to the finance minister announcing viability gap funding (VGF) for battery energy storage systems (BESS), there are no details about the rupee value of the same. But it may have been deliberately left open-ended because it is something that may be discovered via competitive auction. However, VGF for 4,000-megawatt hours is obviously good. It does help the creation of a battery ecosystem.

Another important thing in the Budget is the reduction of customs duty on batteries from 22 percent to about 10-12 percent. This will bring the cost of batteries down by about 10 percent.

The issue that persists is that GST for lithium-ion batteries is almost 12 percent when used at the utility scale. But when used for electric vehicles, the GST is just 5 percent. So there is an extra 7 percent that can be reduced via GST, which I guess will be taken up by the GST Council soon. If that also happens, then that'll go some good way in bringing down the cost of batteries. It will be quite useful in making batteries more competitive. Otherwise, right now, almost 30 percent of the cost of batteries is just basic customs duty and GST.

Renewable energy

The finance minister also mentioned a line about a policy for pumped hydro projects, which is going to be important from a storage and grid management standpoint. But whether there is any incentive required for it or not, or whether we can get it installed on the system commercially remains to be seen.

The government has been quite proactive about identifying the places in India where new renewable energy capacity can come up because of either wind or solar resources. And they are planning the transmission line requirement ahead of time. Recently, a Rs 2.3 lakh crore scheme was announced for transmission build-out, which I think will allow another 50,000 to 60,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity to be connected over the next few years. So that is being planned properly in time and is coming up.

The government has announced wind auctions across several states to ensure that the utilisation of the transmission happens in a much more balanced manner. It shows that the government is quite prudent about inter-state transmission system (ISTS) network planning and utilisation.

Takeaways for ReNew Power

For ReNew Power the takeaways from Budget 2023 are more macro in nature, which is about the government borrowing less and creating more demand. Therefore, hopefully, on the one hand, there'll be more demand for power, which will be good for us as it will result in more auctions, volumes and capacities. On the other hand, interest rates will stay low. That will allow us to fund projects at a lower cost. Of course, there is the Ladakh renewable energy transmission line that will lead to the creation of 13-14 gigawatts of capacity. It will open in Ladakh where we can put up capacity. The National Hydrogen Mission was announced earlier and then another important aspect will be battery storage – this will create the ecosystem for battery costs to come down and eventually for the installation of more batteries in the system going forward.