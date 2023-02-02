English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Live: JSPL MD decodes Budget
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023 will stimulate green growth across sectors in India: Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO, ReNew Power

    Focus on the green and MSME sectors, building skills and tax rationalisation are key aspects of Budget 2023.

    Sumant Sinha
    February 02, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
    As of now, corporates are going for clean electricity as step one, but eventually there will be other opportunities to decarbonise their entire operations, said ReNew Power MD Sumant Sinha

    As of now, corporates are going for clean electricity as step one, but eventually there will be other opportunities to decarbonise their entire operations, said ReNew Power MD Sumant Sinha

    As told to Sweta Goswami, Assistant Editor, Moneycontrol

    Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a prudent Budget for 2023-24. I am saying so because we also have to keep in mind the circumstances surrounding it – it is in the middle of an election year and globally there are a lot of uncertainties. In the midst of all of that, for the government to reduce the fiscal deficit from 6.4 percent to 5.9 percent and continue to give the roadmap down to 4.5 percent by 2025-26 is very creditable.

    The continued focus on infrastructure expenditure and increasing it by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore and to 3.3 percent of the GDP are also important.

    Tax rationalisation for the common man is a significant shift. It puts an extra Rs 38,000 crore in the hands of the common man and woman, and therefore, hopefully, encourages more investors and consumption/demand.