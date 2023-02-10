 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Will private sector capex revival happen meaningfully in FY24?

Saket Dalmia
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Strong domestic demand and significant government capital expenditure indicate a rebound in private capex.

The Indian economy finds itself in a ‘bright spot’ with a projected growth rate of 6 percent-6.8 percent in 2023-24, which is the highest among other emerging economies. This comes as a positive signal to gear up the business environment and private investments in the economy. The 33 percent rise in capital outlay amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore for 2023-24 will generate a multiplier effect for the overall growth of the economy and crowd in more private investments through the creation of incentives for the private sector. This continuum for the rise in capital outlay has been in place for the last three consecutive years. A significant part of the outlay is directed towards infra push through development of railways, roads and the revival of 50 new airports which will have spillover effects via increased demand for steel, cement, railway wagons, auto products like trucks and tractors and the creation of more employment opportunities.

Another focus of the outlay is to facilitate states via 50-year interest-free capex loans for one more year. The enhanced budgetary allocations for infrastructural developments and favourable policy mechanism would act as a catalyst for private sector capex in our country in the year ahead.

Credit support

The boost to private sector capex in FY24 will be even more pronounced in the light of over 30 percent credit growth to the MSME sector during January-November 2022. This has been further supplemented with the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore into revamped credit guarantee scheme for the MSME sector, thus bringing in additional collateral-free loans and lowering the credit cost for it. The increasing flow of funds and enhancement of the threshold limit for presumptive tax benefits from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore will improve the capacity utilisation and expand the production possibility frontiers.