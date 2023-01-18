 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman allow mutual funds to manage insurance money?

Joydeep Sen
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

There’s merit in the proposal, argues the writer. That’s because MF AMCs have the set-up and skill-sets in place, besides a plethora of options in terms of fund categories ― 11 equity funds, 16 debt funds, six hybrid funds plus index funds, theme/sector funds, etc. So, rather than the insurance company duplicating the efforts, it can simply be accorded access to.

The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) has proposed that the Union Budget 2023-24 should allow fund houses to outsource their fund management activities to other market-linked instrument providers like insurance companies.

We are used to Mutual Fund Asset Management Companies (MF AMCs) as vehicles for management of funds, for unit-holders. A multitude of unit-holders would pool their investments by purchasing units in the funds / schemes offered by the AMC and the AMC would manage the investments as per mandate. This is the structure on which the industry runs. Now, let us look at the structure and symbiosis of the macro system.

When mutual funds become service providers

Any expertise developed by any organisation or system can be put to multiple usage, leading to synergies. Same is the case with AMCs. AMCs in India, with firewalls but under the same group umbrella, offer fund management to their foreign counterparts for their India-dedicated funds. This is prevalent for global fund management houses with presence in India.

The funds or schemes are not mixed up with the usual ones that are offered to retail unit-holders, but the structure and skill sets are utilised within the regulatory framework. There are Feeder Funds offered by AMCs in India, where unit-holders in India invest in INR and the money is invested in designated funds abroad. The conversion from INR to USD / other currency is managed by the AMC. In this case, the fund management structure abroad, of the same fund management house, is utilised for the offering in India.

AMFI has announced its proposals for the Union Budget to be presented on 1 February 2023, popularly referred to as “wish list”. Among other things, it proposes “Request to permit insurance companies to outsource the fund management activities to SEBI-registered MF AMCs”. There is merit in this proposal.