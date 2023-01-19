Budget 2023: What markets want from the Finance Minister | Market Minutes
In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks what the market would want from the Finance Minister in the forthcoming Union Budget. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends
January 19, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST
