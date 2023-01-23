 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: What gaming firms want from FM Sitharaman

Jan 23, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

The gaming sector is poised to offer over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the coming years and contribute over Rs 60,000 crore in tax revenue by 2025

Indian gaming companies and industry associations have sought a clear and consistent tax regime in the Budget 2023-24 to boost the sector’s burgeoning growth.

"The sector is poised to offer over 2 lakh direct and indirect jobs in coming years and contribute over Rs 60,000 crore in tax revenue to the government by 2025. Considering the substantial potential that this industry holds, a well clarified taxation regime would provide an immense boost to this sunrise sector," said Roland Landers, Chief Executive Officer of the All India Gaming Federation.

Nazara Technologies CEO Nitish Mittersain has sought incentives for game developers generating export revenue, citing India’s potential to become a global powerhouse for game development.

In December, Moneycontrol reported that Indian gaming studios had started attempting ambitious projects towards creating original Intellectual Property (IP) video games based on the Indian cultural ethos, as consumers warm up to spending money on mobile games.

Production fund, ‘Çreate in India’

On December 26, a task force on Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) that was formed by the government in April last, recommended establishing a dedicated production fund for domestic content creation to promote Indian culture and heritage globally.