Budget 2023: What CLSA, Morgan Stanley and other top international brokerages said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2023 in an environment when global growth is expected to slow down on account of rate hikes by central banks as they put up a fight against stubborn inflation.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 has been lauded for being bold in its vision as the FM ramped up capex to Rs 10 lakh crore at 3.3% of GDP. This is a positive move that will support economic growth and help crowd in private investment.

Here is a quick snapshot of what some of the top international brokerages are saying:



CLSA hailed the Budget's growth-focussed nature. It said that there weren't any populist measures that many were concerned about due to general elections next year.

Due to the changes being offered in new income tax regime, it said that many will continue with old regime resulting in no major savings. This will not spur consumption.

"The flip-side of this single-minded investment-based growth focus is that the consumption side has possibly been left wanting."



Morgan Stanley in its report called it a 'good' growth Budget that improved the quality of government spending and remained fiscally prudent.

"In our view, the Budget provides firm support to domestic demand, which is critical in an environment of slowing."

The three key takeaways are:

(a) Gradual and realistic fiscal consolidation

path,

(b) improving quality of spending and push for capex spending, and (c) focus on improving access to amenities, push for social and digital infrastructure and India's climate change targets.

Bernstein offered an alternate reading as it drew focus on the moderating growth of infrastructure capex which forms the bulk of capex. It also flagged the slower capex spend by states which accounted for 70% of what was allocated. Catch the Budget 2023 fine print here

Credit Suisse said that the government's expenditure quality has improved. Savings from subsidies have been utilised in higher capex. It said that the economy is doing better than what consensus was and that a slowdown will be from a much higher level.

"FY24 consensus GDP growth estimates has remained largely stable at 6% real growth (Nominal: 10%, assuming 4% deflator). Government estimates are slightly higher, though CS thinks this can be much higher."

Nomura in its analysis said that while the higher capex will push growth, the likely surge in revenue expenditure through the year along with slower nominal growth can pose challenged to fiscal deficit. However, it highlighted that if the government struggles to meet the capex target, it could end up with some fiscal headspace. "FY24 consensus GDP growth estimates has remained largely stable at 6% real growth (Nominal: 10%, assuming 4% deflator). Government estimates are slightly higher, though CS thinks this can be much higher."

Moneycontrol News