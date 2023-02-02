English
    Budget 2023: What CLSA, Morgan Stanley and other top international brokerages said

    Budget 2023 showcased Modi government's intent of pushing economic growth while staying committed to the fiscal consolidation path. The changes to new income tax regime could provide some consumption push.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
    Budget 2023 has been hailed for bein growth-oriented.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2023 in an environment when global growth is expected to slow down on account of rate hikes by central banks as they put up a fight against stubborn inflation.

    The Union Budget for 2023-24 has been lauded for being bold in its vision as the FM ramped up capex to Rs 10 lakh crore at 3.3% of GDP. This is a positive move that will support economic growth and help crowd in private investment.


    Here is a quick snapshot of what some of the top international brokerages are saying:


    • CLSA hailed the Budget's growth-focussed nature. It said that there weren't any populist measures that many were concerned about due to general elections next year.

    Due to the changes being offered in new income tax regime, it said that many will continue with old regime resulting in no major savings. This will not spur consumption.


    "The flip-side of this single-minded investment-based growth focus is that the consumption side has possibly been left wanting."


    • Morgan Stanley in its report called it a 'good' growth Budget that improved the quality of government spending and remained fiscally prudent.

    "In our view, the Budget provides firm support to domestic demand, which is critical in an environment of slowing."