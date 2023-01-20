 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Educators seek tax incentives, focus on technical upskilling, footprint outside India

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

The government’s expenditure on education constituted 4.5 percent of India’s GDP in 2020, according to World Bank data.

Educationists have said the government should offer tax incentives and enhanced subsidies to private and public educational enterprises to enhance their contribution to knowledge and research.

“It can serve as a twin-engine powering transformation of knowledge worldwide. Private educational institutions should also be considered to share the burden and discharge public good on the state’s behalf,” said Rohit Sood, a spokesperson for Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar.

Educational services and products are currently in the 18 percent goods and services tax slab.

Since 1968, the education sector has highlighted the need for increasing its budget to 6 percent of GDP, Sood said.

“Scholarships, technical training, and enhanced infrastructural facilities for providing a conducive environment for research can only be attained through public-private partnerships in the education sector,” he said.

