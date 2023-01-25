Budget 2023| We asked ChatGPT what FM Sitharaman could announce for banking sector this time. Here's what it said

Budget 2023 is not far. The general expectation this time is that for the Indian banking sector, the union budget is likely to be a non-event. This is because some of the key agenda items such as bank privatisation and recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) are clearly off the table.

That being the case, Union Budgets can always offer surprises as we have seen in the past many occasions.

What does the AI platform ChatGPT, which is powered by data and information from the internet, thinks of likely budget announcements for the banking sector?

We asked the chatbot and here is the response:

The banking sector is one of the key drivers of the Indian economy and has a significant impact on the overall growth and development of the country. The Union Budget for 2023 is expected to focus on measures to strengthen the banking sector and support its growth. One major expectation from the budget is an increase in public sector bank (PSB) capitalization. The government has not announced any capital infusion plans for PSBs in the current fiscal year. However, more capital is needed to support the growth of these banks and to meet the regulatory capital requirements. Related stories HDFC, IOB hike lending rate by up to 25 basis points

Indian Bank hikes lending rates by up to 25 bps The government has been working on the consolidation of Public Sector Banks to make them stronger and more efficient, it also announced an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for the recapitalization of regional rural banks and Rs 5,000 crore for the recapitalisation of cooperative banks in the Union Budget of 2021-22 as part of the efforts to strengthen the rural banking sector and support the growth of these banks. Another expectation is measured to support the growth of digital banking and financial inclusion. The government has been pushing for a cashless economy and the budget is expected to include measures to promote digital banking and financial inclusion, particularly in rural areas. This could include increased funding for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and other financial inclusion programs. The budget is also expected to address the issue of rising non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking sector. The government may announce measures to improve the recovery of bad loans and to strengthen the insolvency and bankruptcy framework. This could include changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the introduction of new laws to improve the recovery process. Lastly, the budget is expected to focus on measures to improve the overall health of the banking sector. This could include measures to improve the governance and management of banks, increased oversight, and measures to reduce operational risks. The government is also working on the establishment of a new Development Financial Institution (DFI) to provide long-term funding for infrastructure and industrial projects. The budget might also address the same and provide some more clarity on the same. Overall, the Union Budget for 2023 is expected to focus on measures to strengthen the banking sector, support its growth and improve the overall health of the banking sector. The government will need to balance the need to support the sector while also addressing the challenges faced by the sector and ensuring that the sector is able to support the overall growth and development of the economy.

