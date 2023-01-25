 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023| We asked ChatGPT what FM Sitharaman could announce for banking sector this time. Here's what it said

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

What does the AI chatbot expects for banking sector from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Union Budget 2023?

ChatGPT ― a big step ahead in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the next big news in the world of technology.

Budget 2023 is not far. The general expectation this time is that for the Indian banking sector, the union budget is likely to be a non-event. This is because some of the key agenda items such as bank privatisation and recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) are clearly off the table.

That being the case, Union Budgets can always offer surprises as we have seen in the past many occasions.

What does the AI platform ChatGPT, which is powered by data and information from the internet, thinks of likely budget announcements for the banking sector?

We asked the chatbot and here is the response: