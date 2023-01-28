 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: US venture capitalists hope India's Budget to boost startup ecosystem

Jan 28, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 before parliament on February 1.

US venture capital firms investing in India are expecting the Union Budget 2023 to support the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in the country, according to a top investor.

According to Arun Kumar, managing partner of Celesta Capital, the venture capitalists want to capitalise on Indian talent and invest in them.

As a US-based venture capital firm investing in India, we are keenly interested in policies and initiatives that will support the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in the country, Kumar told PTI.