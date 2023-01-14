 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Daily Voice: This investment manager expects Budget 2023 to be a regular pre-election finance bill

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 14, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

"We expect this to be a regular pre-election budget where the focus will be on manufacturing and spending for the masses. The capex and growth narrative underlined in the previous budget will roll over the ink towards this budget," said Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio

Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio

"The Union Budget FY23 would be a net growth budget with manufacturing as the cornerstone," Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He believes that infrastructure creation should be a priority for the government. If we were to solidify India's position on the map as an alternative to China and a major manufacturing destination, the focus on energy, logistics, roads, railways, and ports should be on the priority list, says Sharma.

On the IT space, the founder of Green Portfolio, who has over 13 years of experience in investment management in stock markets, believes the IT sector could see some more pain in the coming year as the developed countries face recession fears and as liquidity gets squeezed out of the system. Edited excerpts:

What kind of major announcements do you anticipate by the Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2023?

We expect this to be a regular pre-election budget where the focus will be on manufacturing and spending for the masses. The capex and growth narrative underlined in the previous budget will roll over the ink towards this budget.

Despite ‘Make in India’, several announcements and initiatives like the PLI scheme, the manufacturing sector’s contribution towards our GDP remains below 15 percent. The ministries realise this, and the opportunities glaring at India. Hence, this would be a net growth budget with manufacturing as the cornerstone.