Budget 2023: The devil is in the detail

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Tax on income from endowment insurance policies 30% tax on online games winnings Hike in TCS on foreign remittance for overseas tour packages The fine print of a budget embedded in the memoranda/annexures often contains surprises which can have material tax-related implications. Here are a few from this year’s budget. Rationalisation of exempt income under life insurance policies Budget proposes to tax income from insurance policies (other than ULIP for which provisions already exists) having premium or aggregate of premia above Rs 5,00,000 in...