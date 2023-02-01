Budget 2023: Tax tweaks, record capex lift Sensex, Nifty higher

A number of tax reliefs to the middle class during the Union Budget 2023 lifted the market higher on February 1 as it will leave people with more money in their hands thus boosting consumption.

Nifty 50 rose 1.55 percent to 17,936.60 while BSE Sensex climbed 1.75 percent to 60,594.46. Among the biggest gainers were ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, HDFC, and JSW Steel. Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life Insurance, and SBI Life Insurance were the top losers.

“Tax exemptions under the new tax regime will provide increased disposable income in the hands of salaried consumers which will help boost demand for small and large home appliances thus benefiting Havells, Bajaj Electricals, V-Guard, etc,” said analysts at ICICI Securities.

BSE Consumer Durables zoomed 1.3 percent while BSE Capital Goods was up 2.21 percent. Barring indices dedicated to Power, Utilities, and Energy, all sectoral or thematic indices rose after the budget announcement.

In the new tax regime, the government proposed several amendments that will reduce tax outgo. All of the tax tweaks have been done in a new tax regime that allows for very few deductions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also focussed on capital expenditure, affordable housing, and small and medium enterprises. She announced highest ever-railway capex that lifted railway and infra stocks.

"A 33 percent increase in capital expenditure to 10 lac crore rupees, the highest ever, will go a long way in building roads, ports, and airports — crucial for making India a reliable investment destination," said Anand Rathi, Founder & Chairman, Anand Rathi Group. "Investment of Rs. 2.4 lac crore in Railways is commendable. Boost to capex before the national polls is an indication Modi is focused on realizing his dream of making India a factory for the world."

MC BudEx, the Budget Sensitive Index, rose by 0.8 percent led by gains in Dixon Tech, DLF, ITC, Tata Steel and Larsen and Toubro. Adani Ports and Bharat Electronics were among losers.

