Daily Voice | This investment expert feels Budget 2023 could be a blockbuster

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Union Budget 2023 can be a blockbuster budget which could give the market and economy the much needed boost, Gaurav Verma of 21G Investment Advisers told Moneycontrol in an interview.

A smallcase manager and the director of the investment firm, Verma, feels that PSU banks, capital goods, and infrastructure are hot themes to look out for in 2023.

With 15 years of experience, he is bullish on PSU banks over private lenders. He feels that  big money is now expected to pour in to the PSU banks since they are still discounted as against the private sector, which is currently fully priced.

Verma believes Indian markets will continue to outperform the global market going forward. Therefore, this is the ideal time to act aggressively rather than waiting for a correction, he suggests. Edited excerpts:

Since it is the last full budget of the current government before general elections in 2024, do you expect it to be a populist as well as a blockbuster budget?

Since this is the final budget before the elections, we believe that the government is in a better position to take risks going forward. This is also supported by the fact that the Indian government has recorded mega tax collections in 2022. India’s direct tax collection stood at Rs 14.71 lakh crore as of January 10, 2023, which is +24.58 percent higher than the same time period of the last year, highlighting India's huge consumption capability.