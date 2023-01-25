Budget 2023: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, other small saving schemes likely to get big boost

Small savings scheme like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana can get a boost in the upcoming Union Budget for 2023-24, said SBI Research in a report.

The report said that the government will continue to rely on these small saving schemes for financing the fiscal deficit which is likely to be pegged at 6% for FY24.

"It can give a hard push to SSY (Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana), through encouraging fresh registrations in a mission drive mode, allowing one time registrations for all leftover cases up to 12 years," the report said talking about Union Budget expectations.

Moneycontrol News