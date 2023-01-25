English
    Budget 2023: Stock market investors expect balanced budget, focus on job creation, infrastructure spending

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

    Stock market investors are expecting a balanced Budget with a focus on job creation, increased spending on infrastructure, reigning in the deficit, and bringing the economy back on track, experts said on Wednesday.

    Stock markets have been subdued in the run-up to the Union Budget with BSE's benchmark Sensex is almost flat so far this month. Even the corporate earning season failed to excite the markets, while some indices like IT and bankex have seen some positive movements.

    The muted performance of the markets could be due to Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) moving funds out of India as they are looking for emerging markets with cheaper valuations. They have taken out over Rs 16,500 crore from domestic equities so far this month.

    Moreover, inflation and possible global recession continue to play on investors' minds.