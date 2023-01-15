Budget 2023: States should make promises on freebies with their financial health in mind, FM Sitharaman says

Ahead of her Budget 2023-2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 15 addressed the concerning politics of freebies being provided or promised by several parties and states to win elections.

Speaking at a function organised by the Panchjanya magazine, an RSS- associated weekly, the Finance Minister said, "Promises have to be made keeping in mind the financial health of the state and there has to be full transparency about it."

She explained that if a party or a state is giving a freebie, then actually, one should show that in the Budget. "For example, if you are promising free electricity to farmers, then you should take out the expenditure incurred and also reflect the same in the Budget," Sitharaman stressed.

"In this manner, it will not remain a freebie because if the Budget supports such a promise laid down by the government, then it should definitely provide for it, but to a limit," she added. The minister pointed out that there are certain states which are making such promises, even providing free electricity but the payment is not being made to the generating companies.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1 amid expectations of bringing changes and reforms to various sectors and also the government's decision on the income tax limit.

In the interaction, Sitharaman also said the government has been raising the outlay on capital expenditure in each Budget since 2020. For the current financial year, she said, it has been increased by 35 percent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore as it has a multiplier effect on the economy. ALSO READ: Budget 2023 | Finance Minister faces challenge of continuing capex push, Bibek Debroy says "We will continue to spend on social infrastructure, especially for the poor. We will continue to do that. Public infrastructure construction has been increasing and it has currently increased 35 percent till now," she said. The government in the Union Budget 2022 increased capital expenditure outlay by 35.4 percent, which went up to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY 2022-23. This includes Rs 1 lakh crore earmarked as special borrowing by states to be spent specifically on capital expenditure. ALSO READ: Budget 2023-24: The Moneycontrol Manifesto Furthermore, on the expectations of raising income tax limit for the salaried class, the Finance Minister said she was aware of the pressures of the middle class but also recalled that the present government has not imposed any fresh taxes on them. "I too belong to the middle class so I can understand the pressures of the middle class. I identify myself with the middle class so I know,'' she expressed. The minister assured them that the government can do more for the middle class as its population is growing and it has become sizeable now. ''I quite recognise their problems. The government has done a lot for them and continue doing the same,'' she said without making any commitment. On the banking sector, she said, the government's 4R strategy --Recognition, Recapitalization, Resolution and Reform--has helped in revival of public sector banks (PSBs). As a result of this, non-performing assets (NPAs) have declined and health of PSBs has improved greatly, she said.

