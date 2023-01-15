 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: States should make promises on freebies with their financial health in mind, FM Sitharaman says

Jan 15, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that there are certain states which are making such promises on freebies, even providing free electricity but the payment is not being made to the generating companies.

If a party or a state is giving a freebie, then actually, one should show that in the Budget, Sitharaman added

Ahead of her Budget 2023-2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 15 addressed the concerning politics of freebies being provided or promised by several parties and states to win elections.

Speaking at a function organised by the Panchjanya magazine, an RSS- associated weekly, the Finance Minister said, "Promises have to be made keeping in mind the financial health of the state and there has to be full transparency about it."

She explained that if a party or a state is giving a freebie, then actually, one should show that in the Budget. "For example, if you are promising free electricity to farmers, then you should take out the expenditure incurred and also reflect the same in the Budget," Sitharaman stressed.

"In this manner, it will not remain a freebie because if the Budget supports such a promise laid down by the government, then it should definitely provide for it, but to a limit," she added. The minister pointed out that there are certain states which are making such promises, even providing free electricity but the payment is not being made to the generating companies.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1 amid expectations of bringing changes and reforms to various sectors and also the government's decision on the income tax limit.