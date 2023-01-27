 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 seen pro-growth, prudent, not so populist: Survey

Bloomberg
Jan 27, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely increase expenditure by about 12.5% year-on-year to 44.40 trillion rupees ($544 billion) in the year beginning April, according to the median of estimates in a Bloomberg survey ahead of the Feb. 1 budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2023 on February 1.

Modi government will look to maintain its pace of spending to bolster growth as it leans on asset sales while shunning subsidies to shrink the deficit, according to a survey of economists.

The fiscal gap is expected to narrow to 5.9% of gross domestic product, from 6.4% in the current fiscal year, according to the survey median. The government is expected to fund it partly through record gross borrowing of 15.8 trillion rupees, or 11% higher than the current year.

Healthy revenues and privatization proceeds, although seen lower than what was estimated for the current year, will help support the spending plan, the survey showed.