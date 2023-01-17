 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: RSS affiliate seeks protectionist measures to counter China

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Jan 17, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

The government should significantly increase tariffs in the upcoming budget, Ashwani Mahajan of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch says.

Ashwani Mahajan told Moneycontrol in an interview.

India should raise tariffs to allow the domestic industry to thrive, while aiming to prevent the dumping of goods from China, the co-convener of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch said.

“I wish and expect for tariffs to go up significantly,” Ashwani Mahajan told Moneycontrol in an interview. “Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the only way to ensure that we narrow the trade deficit and reverse deindustrialisation.”

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch is the economic affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which provides India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party with its top leadership and most committed cadres.

Training his guns on liberal economists, the bureaucracy and past administrations, Mahajan rued that Indian industry has to compete with Chinese shipments that benefit from unfair practices in that country. China is India’s second-biggest trading partner after the US and shipments continue apace despite tensions on the Indo-China border.

“We as a nation cannot depend upon one country or a set of countries, like what we did from 1991 until 2020, when Aatmanirbhar Bharat was rolled out,” he said.