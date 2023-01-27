English
    Budget 2023: Rising CAD could lead to import duty hike on some items

    The Union Budget for 2023-24 can see an import duty hike on some of the items as rising CAD poses a challenge amid slowing of exports in the next fiscal owing to global slowdown.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    Rising CAD is a worry for the government and could lead to some of the items seeing an import duty hike.

    The government can go for import duty hikes in Budget 2023 on certain items in order to trim non-essential imports and boost India's local manufacturing ecosystem.

    According to a report in Economic Times, the government has prepared a list of 35 items that will see customs duty hike in the upcoming Union Budget for 2023-24.

    Some of these items inlcude private jets, helicopters, electronics, jewellery among others.

    The move is aimed to cut India's import bill by slashing non-essential imports. Rising Current Account Deficit (CAD) is a major worry for the government. Trade deficit, a significant part of CAD, has also jumed in the current fiscal.