Budget 2023 revenue projections realistic, says revenue secretary

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

The Budget for 2023-24 has estimated that gross tax revenues will rise by 10.5 percent to Rs 33.61 lakh crore, in line with the nominal GDP growth assumption of 10.5 percent

FM Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on Feb 1, 2023.

The Budget revenue projections for the next financial year are realistic and not conservative, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said.

“Let me assure all of you that the numbers we have put forth are very much in line with the GDP numbers,” Malhotra told CNBC-TV18 at a post-budget event on February 2. If anything, they are an overestimate, as the government has not factored in relief on the direct tax side while making the projections, he added.

The Budget for 2023-24, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala   Sitharaman on February 1, estimated that gross tax revenues will rise by 10.5 percent to Rs 33.61 lakh crore in line with the nominal GDP growth assumption of 10.5 percent.

