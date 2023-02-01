English
    Budget 2023: Retail sector to benefit from push towards local manufacturing

    From rejig in custom duties on various commodities to focus on emerging AI technology, FM’s focus has been on making India a manufacturing hub.

    Saumya Tewari
    February 01, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
    Continuing the focus on the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget 2023-24, made a slew of announcements that could benefit the retail sector. Sitharaman announced a rejig in custom duties on various commodities and products.

    The FM has announced a reduction in the basic customs duty rate, other than for textile & agriculture, from 21 percent to 13 percent. This is aimed at making the country a manufacturing hub and an investment destination.

    “As a result, there will be minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses and surcharges on some items, including toys, bicycles, and automobiles,” Sitharaman said.

    In a bid to boost the demand and penetration of smartphones, the FM announced relief in customs duty on import of certain parts and inputs of smartphones such as camera lens. Custom duty exemptions will also be provided for the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for another year. This will help drive the broadening of the local component ecosystem and increase domestic value-addition.