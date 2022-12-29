 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Recovering from COVID impact, hospitality industry seeks reduced GST, tax holidays

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 29, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

Though the sector has recovered from the impact of COVID-19, the high goods and services tax (GST) rates on hotel rooms and limited support from the government in the last Budget are major concerns.

The hospitality industry saw many lows than highs in the last two years due to the impact of COVID-19. But the industry bounced back, with tourists starting to travel again in full swing.

While the sector has recovered from the impact of the pandemic, it is concerned about the high goods and services tax (GST) rates on hotel rooms and limited support from the government in the last Budget (2022-2023).

As the industry is looking at a resurgence in 2023, executives expect Budget 2023-24 to accelerate the growth momentum.

The COVID impact

Pre-COVID, 2019 was considered as the best-performing year for the Indian hotel industry. A year later, things took an ugly turn and 2020 became the worst-performing year.

The impact of COVID-19 on the Indian hotel industry was such that the average occupancy of 65 percent in 2019 dropped to as low as 9 percent during the first half of FY21, impacting the industry’s overall performance significantly.