    Budget 2023 pushes tech-driven economy, must accelerate innovation for rapid growth

    India is 40th in the Global Innovation Index 2022. While we have leapfrogged by 41 counts in seven years, we must aspire for to be in the top 25 in the near term and in the top five by India @ 100

    Vipin Sondhi
    February 10, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

    India is on a mission in the very first year of Amrit Kaal. This mission is technology-driven. Technology will therefore be centre-stage during this phase of socioeconomic growth and development. We are the bright spot in a turbulent world.

    However, India is currently 40th in the Global Innovation Index 2022. While we have leapfrogged by 41 counts in a span of seven years, we must aspire to be in the top 25 in the near term and in the top five by India @ 100. The Prime Minister has provided a huge impetus to innovation by adding Jai Anusandhan to the country’s evergreen slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan.

    On the other hand, the world is being disrupted on many fronts, including global value chains, the entire process of energy transition, health, etc. We are all on an equal footing. This is an opportune moment for instilling innovation into our DNA, and for taking the lead.

    The government with Budget 2023 has offered a multidimensional, inclusive view on technology, innovation and research. I would like to specifically highlight five of these.