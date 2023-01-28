 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Memorable Budget speeches: 5 times finance ministers quoted poets and writers

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 28, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Budget 2023: From Urdu couplets, to the words of Rabindranath Tagore and Victor Hugo, a look at literary references in Budget speeches.

Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the 2019 budget.

The Union Budget 2023 will be presented four days from now, with the public eagerly hoping for announcements like change in tax slabs and interest sops for home purchases. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will read out her budget speech before the Lok Sabha, which will be telecast live across the country.

Budget speeches in the past have extended up to nearly three hours. On many occasions, finance ministers added colour to them, by including poetry and quotes from famous writers. Ahead of Budget 2023, Here is a look at five of those moments:

Manmohan Singh (1991)

Manmohan Singh quoted iconic French writer Victor Hugo in 1991, while talking about India's economic potential.