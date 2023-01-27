Union Budget: The longest and shortest speeches in history

India's first budget as an independent country was presented in November, 1947 by Shanmukham Chetty, who was then the finance minister. Over the years, his successors have given Budget speeches in their own individual styles -- some long, some very brief.

Ahead of Union Budget 2023, here is a look at the longest and shortest budget speeches made in India's history:

Longest (by duration)

- Nirmala Sitharaman (2020)

Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget speech in 2020 was by far the longest, lasting two hours and 40 minutes. Key announcements in the 2020 budget included new income tax slabs and LIC IPO.

