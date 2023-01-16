 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Power sector proposes push for clean energy storage, transmission

Sweta Goswami
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Not only has the power ministry been pushing for the proposed green corridor between Ladakh and Haryana to be included in the upcoming Budget, it has also proposed a provision for viability gap funding (VGF) for battery energy storage systems (BESS).

If the focus of the Union Budget last year vis-à-vis the power sector was mostly on Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to boost solar manufacturing, this year, i.e., Budget 2023, will in all likelihood stress on clean energy storage and transmission.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar has told Moneycontrol: “As part of the Budget proposals sent by the power ministry to the finance ministry, we have requested for VGF for battery storage systems to be announced. Next, we have also requested for a budgetary allocation for the Pang-Kaithal green energy transmission line to be set up.”

The green energy transmission corridor is being planned between Pang in Ladakh and Kaithal in Haryana and is likely to span 900 kilometres. The corridor is being planned specifically to evacuate at least 13 gigawatts (GW) of power from the 10 GW renewable energy (RE) park being planned in Leh and another 4 GW through wind energy systems to be built in the union territory.

The RE park in Ladakh is a marquee project; it was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018-19. Officials involved in the project said the transmission line will also have a 12 GWh battery energy storage component and will cost Rs 22,000-25,000 crore.

To boost battery energy storage system (BESS), the power ministry has asked for a budgetary allocation of Rs 3,500 crore to offer VGF for BESS of a total capacity of 4,000 MWh, Kumar said.