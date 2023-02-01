Budget 2023 | PM Kaushal Vikaas Yoajna 4.0 will skill youth in new-age courses including AI: FM

The government will launch the PM Kaushal Vikaas Yoajna 4.0 to skill the Indian youth in new-age courses for Indsutry 4.0 in the next three years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama said in her Union Budget speech today.

The scheme will emphasize on On-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with needs of industry. The FM further highlighted that the scheme will also cover new age courses for Industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills.

"In order to skill the youth for international opportunities, 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up across different states," the FM said.

Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) FY21 shows that formal vocational/technical training among youth (age 15- 29 years) and the working population (age 15-59 years) have improved in FY21 over FY19 and FY20, the Economic Survey 2023 said.

The survey said that with the establishment of a central ministry, efforts to improve and streamline the skilling ecosystem were ramped up as the government launched the National Skill Development Mission as well as the National Policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

