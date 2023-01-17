Budget 2023: PLI like scheme for innovation essential in pharma sector: GV Prasad, Dr Reddy’s

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Co-chairman, and Managing Director, GV Prasad said he expected the government to consider policies focusing on promoting innovation in the pharma sector in the upcoming Union Budget 2023.

“There are a number of things that we need to focus on. PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme is certainly one positive step, but something remains to be done on the innovation front and the government is seriously considering what to do about that,” Prasad told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual summit.

The union government approved the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the pharmaceuticals sector in February 2021.

The scheme estimated the export generation potential of Rs 1,96,000 crore over a period of six years. The government estimated that the PLI scheme's investment potential was around Rs 15,000 crore.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The PLI scheme has a potential of 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs as a result of the growth in the sector over the period of the scheme," the Centre has told parliament.

“Under the PLI scheme, the government is providing viability gap funding to reduce dependence on imports,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya mentioned in July 2022.

The MD of Dr. Reddy’s lab also said that both pharma companies and the government were holding discussions to strengthen the industry. The Union Minister has also emphasised the importance of research in the pharmaceutical sector, saying the government is focused on shifting the Indian pharmaceuticals industry from 'volume' to 'value'. According to the officials, the union government has drafted a policy for research and development. Prasad's call for a scheme supporting innovation comes at the back of several industry lobby groups urging the government for research-linked incentives to drugmakers based on the stage of the study. Commenting on the COVID situation, Prasad said the infectious disease was a big topic for all the healthcare CEOs attending the Davos conference, adding that it isn’t over yet. “While the severity of it (COVID) has gone, the virus is still circulating, and it's just two mutants away from becoming more virulent. I think we have to be on our watch, and the government is doing a lot,” he added. When asked about the areas Dr. Reddy is focusing on, Prasad said the pharma major was expanding access and affordability along with going into the markets which are underserved. Prasad said his company wasn’t focused on geographical expansion in the current scenario.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE