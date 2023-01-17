Budget 2023: PLI like scheme for innovation essential in pharma sector: GV Prasad, Dr Reddy’s

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Co-chairman, and Managing Director, GV Prasad said he expected the government to consider policies focusing on promoting innovation in the pharma sector in the upcoming Union Budget 2023.
“There are a number of things that we need to focus on. PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme is certainly one positive step, but something remains to be done on the innovation front and the government is seriously considering what to do about that,” Prasad told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual summit.
The union government approved the Production Linked Incentive scheme for the pharmaceuticals sector in February 2021.
The scheme estimated the export generation potential of Rs 1,96,000 crore over a period of six years. The government estimated that the PLI scheme's investment potential was around Rs 15,000 crore.
The PLI scheme has a potential of 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs as a result of the growth in the sector over the period of the scheme," the Centre has told parliament.
“Under the PLI scheme, the government is providing viability gap funding to reduce dependence on imports,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya mentioned in July 2022.
The MD of Dr. Reddy’s lab also said that both pharma companies and the government were holding discussions to strengthen the industry.
The Union Minister has also emphasised the importance of research in the pharmaceutical sector, saying the government is focused on shifting the Indian pharmaceuticals industry from 'volume' to 'value'.
According to the officials, the union government has drafted a policy for research and development.
Prasad's call for a scheme supporting innovation comes at the back of several industry lobby groups urging the government for research-linked incentives to drugmakers based on the stage of the study.
Commenting on the COVID situation, Prasad said the infectious disease was a big topic for all the healthcare CEOs attending the Davos conference, adding that it isn’t over yet.
“While the severity of it (COVID) has gone, the virus is still circulating, and it's just two mutants away from becoming more virulent. I think we have to be on our watch, and the government is doing a lot,” he added.
When asked about the areas Dr. Reddy is focusing on, Prasad said the pharma major was expanding access and affordability along with going into the markets which are underserved.
Prasad said his company wasn’t focused on geographical expansion in the current scenario.