    India Budget 2023: Pharma industry urges govt to focus on schemes for innovation, provide tax incentives on R&D

    The industry leaders have pitched for re-evaluating India’s role in the global pharmaceuticals sector with innovation and technology as cornerstone.

    Ayushman Kumar
    January 30, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

    Leaders of the pharmaceuticals industry have urged the government to prioritise schemes to enhance innovation and research along with tax incentives on drug development expenditure in the upcoming budget.

    Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, the body representing Indian drug manufacturers, told Moneycontrol that the budget should help fuel innovation and research and development (R&D).

    “The budget should outline supportive policies, simplified regulations, and simple GST (goods and services tax) norms to aid in the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Measures to facilitate the ease of doing business will increase investment and contribute to the industry's long-term growth. We are looking forward to the government's support in this,” Jain said.

