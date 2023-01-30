India Budget 2023: Pharma industry urges govt to focus on schemes for innovation, provide tax incentives on R&D

Leaders of the pharmaceuticals industry have urged the government to prioritise schemes to enhance innovation and research along with tax incentives on drug development expenditure in the upcoming budget.

Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, the body representing Indian drug manufacturers, told Moneycontrol that the budget should help fuel innovation and research and development (R&D).

“The budget should outline supportive policies, simplified regulations, and simple GST (goods and services tax) norms to aid in the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Measures to facilitate the ease of doing business will increase investment and contribute to the industry's long-term growth. We are looking forward to the government's support in this,” Jain said.

Also read: Union Minister Chandrasekhar says Pfizer tried to bully government into giving indemnity to supply COVID jab

Satish Reddy, chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, said that driving innovation and R&D in the Indian pharma sector will help propel the industry to the top globally.

Read More

“In this budget, we hope the government will make provisions for sufficient innovation and R&D funds. Alongside, the move to promote private funding through alternate investment funds (AIFs) or venture capitalists (VCs) with an aim to encourage startups to venture into the pharma sector will be crucial,” Reddy told Moneycontrol.

Reddy added that a strong patent box regime, tax incentives on R&D expenditure, allocation of funds for setting up centres of excellence across the country by way of collaboration between industry players and academic institutions will be key steps in the right direction,

V.S Mani, executive director and global chief finance officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said allocating funds towards strengthening the innovation ecosystem and encouraging R&D in the industry through different schemes will help it develop affordable drugs.

“In order to encourage the industry’s zeal and determination towards delivering quality drugs to the world, it is imperative to build a strong industry-academia partnership to integrate research and drug development to create a cohesive relationship between the two,” he added.

Echoing his views, Umang Vohra, Global CEO, Cipla called for re-evaluating India’s role in the global pharmaceuticals sector with innovation and technology as cornerstone, adding that schemes incentivising innovation will prove to be game changers.

“The much anticipated RLI (research-linked incentive) scheme will provide the Indian pharma industry with access to funding that will enhance India’s R&D quality standards at a global level. Furthermore, there is great potential in launching initiatives that promote industry-academia collaboration,” Vohra added.

The Managing Director of Cipla further said that the budget should also look at quality-assured medicine through a robust regulatory framework to reduce spurious drug production.

Nikhil Chopra, CEO and whole-time director, JB Pharma, said that the budget needs to continue focusing on strengthening the infrastructure of the healthcare sector and shift the direction towards promoting Make in India pharmaceuticals to enable India to be truly ‘Atmanirbhar’.

“The Union Budget 2023 should specifically look at incentivising innovation, encouraging an increase in expenditure on research and development, and measures to make India’s manufacturing capabilities more competitive and attractive. Wellness initiatives should be focused on and promoted further with the aim of promoting healthy living within the country,” he added.

Sanjeev Jain, managing director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, said that the funds for R&D, formulation, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) should be allocated separately in the budget.

“Government incentives and grants for cost-intensive research are also anticipated. Moreover, offering incentives to domestic API manufacturers and bringing about a reduction in GST and import duty on APIs is the need of the hour. Additionally, it needs to put a deeper focus on quality manufacturing, and the adoption of innovation and technology in terms of formulation manufacturing, diagnostics, packaging, and medical devices among others,” Jain said.

Varun Khanna, co-founder of Fast&Up, a vitamins and supplements company, said the budget should offer tax benefits for creating specific zones for the nutraceutical industry.