Budget 2023: Pharma gets a boost, Rs 1,250 crore set aside for bulk drug, medical device parks

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

Last year, the Centre had allocated only Rs 100 crore for the development of the pharma industry

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman delivered her shortest Budget speech.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2023 allotted Rs 1,250 crore for the development of bulk drug parks and the promotion of medical devices parks in the country.

“The allocation of Rs 1,250 has been for the development of bulk drug parks and for the promotion of medical device parks in the country. It includes Rs 1,000 crore for bulk drug parks, and Rs 200 Promotion of medical device parks,” an official from the Department of Pharmaceutical told Moneycontrol.

The allocations for developing the bulk drug and medical device parks has seen a record rise of over 1150 percent. Last year, the Centre had allocated only Rs 100 crore for developing the bulk drug and medical device parks.

The Centre has previously said that the department of pharmaceuticals would implement the scheme “Promotion of Medical Devices Parks” to create a world-class infrastructure to make Indian medical device industry a global leader.