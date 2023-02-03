Budget 2023 outlines a holistic vision of India@100, offers a blueprint for an empowered economy

No big bad news is good news. That sums up the Budget! Finance Minister maintained a fair balance on fiscal prudence, sustainability, inclusivity and ease of doing business, as she made Amrit Kaal's first Budget to set the blueprint for India@100. The Budget strengthens the vision centred on the principles of inclusion, innovation and sustainability. The seven priorities outlined by the Finance Minister, namely, Inclusive Development, Reaching the Last Mile, Infrastructure Investment, Unleashing Potential, Green Growth, Youth Power, and the Financial Sector, emphasise holistic economic development.

Fiscal Consolidation

The government has reiterated its firm resolve to reach a fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent by 2025-26, which is comforting. The glide path is evident with the fiscal deficit for FY24 budgeted at 5.9 percent compared to the revised estimate of 6.4 per cent for the current year.

The budgeted net market borrowings of the government are below Rs 12 lakh crore, broadly in line with market expectations. The Indian bond market may benefit from tailwinds from (1) fairly balanced bond demand-supply dynamics, (2) moderating global yields and (3) lower crude oil prices, which will provide a softening bias to interest rates.

Big Infrastructure Push Effective capital spending budgeted at Rs 13.7 lakh crore (Rs 10.7 lakh crore in FY23 Budget) highlights the government's continuous focus on infrastructure development (with special emphasis on road, railways and defence) for achieving sustainably high medium-term growth. It is worthwhile to note that rural sector welfare schemes introduced in the wake of Covid have been pruned by 16 percent YoY, thereby creating room for additional capex.

Budget 2023: ITC cannot be claimed on goods/services used for CSR activities

Small farmers to benefit from this Budget: Agriculture Minister Further incentivising the state government for capital spending, an allocation for 50-year interest-free loans for infrastructure development has been increased from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 1.3 lakh crore. The priority in the implementation of 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last and first-mile connectivity is a welcome move. This push to the infrastructure sector will accelerate economic growth due to its multiplier effect across the entire ecosystem. While the government continues to do the heavy lifting on the capital expenditure, the hope is that it will crowd in private investments over the next few quarters – a necessary condition for medium-term high growth. While in the near term, there are global headwinds, the government’s persistent reforms-based approach has laid a strong foundation for a medium-term high growth path. Revamp of the New Taxation Regime The Finance Minister, in her speech, has said that a simplified tax structure with fewer tax rates helps reduce compliance burden and improve tax administration. In this direction, the tax benefits have been tweaked to encourage individuals to move towards a less complex new tax regime and to provide relief to the middle class. The maximum marginal tax rate has also been reduced from 42.7 percent to 39 percent to provide relief to those at the highest income level. These changes could have a multiplier effect on consumption growth in an economy experiencing slow consumption growth. The Budget has imposed a tax on insurance policies with premiums above Rs 5 lakh and effectively removed arbitrage of capital gains from market-linked debentures. While it will increase the tax burden on high networth individuals, the move is in the direction of simplifying and rationalising tax structures. The markets were relieved that some adverse provisions on capital gains taxation were not brought in. I wish there were some announcements on additional tax benefits on the interest earned from bank fixed deposits to spur the deposit growth in the banking sector to fund the anticipated credit growth in the economy. Inclusive Development and Going, Green The Budget has outlined several initiatives focused on green growth i.e. energy transition and net zero objectives reiterating the government’s commitment to the climate agenda. The formalisation of the Indian economy has accelerated over the last few years. However, the informal sector continues to lag. The government has recognised the challenges of the MSME sector and has extended additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore, reducing their borrowing costs. This will help cushion the sector, whose outlook is clouded with some uncertainty. Through skilling programmes for youth and teacher training initiatives, nursing colleges, focus on tourism, etc, the government is demonstrating its commitment to facilitating opportunities for youth and job creation. Thus, the Budget 2023 offers a blueprint outlining strategies to help India achieve its ambitious goals of an empowered and inclusive economy. The author is the Whole time Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank. The views and opinion expressed in the column are personal and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the organisation or the Kotak group.

