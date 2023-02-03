English
    Budget 2023 outlines a holistic vision of India@100, offers a blueprint for an empowered economy

    While in the near term, there are global headwinds, the government’s persistent reforms-based approach has laid a strong foundation for a medium-term high growth path.

    KVS Manian
    February 03, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
    FM Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on Feb 1, 2023.

    No big bad news is good news. That sums up the Budget! Finance Minister maintained a fair balance on fiscal prudence, sustainability, inclusivity and ease of doing business, as she made Amrit Kaal's first Budget to set the blueprint for India@100. The Budget strengthens the vision centred on the principles of inclusion, innovation and sustainability. The seven priorities outlined by the Finance Minister, namely, Inclusive Development, Reaching the Last Mile, Infrastructure Investment, Unleashing Potential, Green Growth, Youth Power, and the Financial Sector, emphasise holistic economic development.

    Fiscal Consolidation

    The government has reiterated its firm resolve to reach a fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent by 2025-26, which is comforting. The glide path is evident with the fiscal deficit for FY24 budgeted at 5.9 percent compared to the revised estimate of 6.4 per cent for the current year.

    The budgeted net market borrowings of the government are below Rs 12 lakh crore, broadly in line with market expectations. The Indian bond market may benefit from tailwinds from (1) fairly balanced bond demand-supply dynamics, (2) moderating global yields and (3) lower crude oil prices, which will provide a softening bias to interest rates.