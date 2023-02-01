English
    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter, relatives watch presentation from Lok Sabha gallery

    Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangmayi had accompanied her to the parliament for Union Budget 2020 as well.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her fifth Budget.

    Nirmala Sitharaman's daughter Vangmayi Parakala and several relatives watched from the visitor gallery in Lok Sabha as the Finance minister presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday. The gallery was packed as the last full-fledged budget of the second Narendra Modi government was presented.

    Joining the Sitharaman's daughter were Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other Rajya Sabha members who were seen taking notes as various proposals were announced.


    This wasn't Parakala Vangmayi's first time witnessing the Budget session. She had accompanied her mother to the parliament for Union Budget 2020 as well. She is a feature writer with Mint Lounge and was formerly with The Hindu.