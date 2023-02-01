 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How many times has FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented budget?

Feb 01, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year starting April 2023 is her fifth straight since 2019.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the sixth minister in independent India to present five consecutive budget, joining a select league of legends likes of Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley and P Chidambaram.

Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year starting April 2023 is her fifth straight since 2019.

Other ministers who have presented five straight annual financial statements include Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh and Morarji Desai.