Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip-up leaves the house in splits: ‘Old political…sorry polluting vehicles’. Watch

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman's 2023 Budget speech is underway in the Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2023 speech.

A slip-up by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 2023 Budget speech had the parliament roaring with laughter.

Sitharaman was speaking about the replacement of "old polluting" vehicles.

As she started, said "political" instead of "polluting".

"Replacing old political vehicles .. umm sorry old polluting vehicles will be a priority," the finance minister said, drawing laughter from parliamentarians.

 